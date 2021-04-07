Contacto
Especial de Iom Haatzmaut- Golda: El Documental

08/Abr/2021

Keren Hayesod Uruguay

Entre los días sábado 17/04 y lunes 19/04 se estará emitiendo el PREMIADO documental de Golda Meir vía online con motivo de Iom haatzmaut. Registrarse por el link https://forms.gle/kPkqRKyQ6Kmr2mD76

 ¡Muy pocos cupos disponibles!

Registrate  en este link

https://forms.gle/kPkqRKyQ6Kmr2mD76

Luego de registrarte, nos pondremos en contacto rápidamente para hacerte llegar más información!

NO TE QUEDES SIN TU LUGAR!!!

La película tendrá subtítulos en español.

* En caso de tener algún inconveniente para registrarse, contactar con Keren Hayesod en los datos de la imagen.

Fundación Keren Hayesod Uruguay

(598) 27168369

(598) 95893133

