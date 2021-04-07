Especial de Iom Haatzmaut- Golda: El Documental

Keren Hayesod Uruguay
Entre los días sábado 17/04 y lunes 19/04 se estará emitiendo el PREMIADO documental de Golda Meir vía online con motivo de Iom haatzmaut. Registrarse por el link https://forms.gle/kPkqRKyQ6Kmr2mD76
¡Muy pocos cupos disponibles!
Registrate en este link
https://forms.gle/kPkqRKyQ6Kmr2mD76
Luego de registrarte, nos pondremos en contacto rápidamente para hacerte llegar más información!
NO TE QUEDES SIN TU LUGAR!!!
La película tendrá subtítulos en español.
* En caso de tener algún inconveniente para registrarse, contactar con Keren Hayesod en los datos de la imagen.
Fundación Keren Hayesod Uruguay
(598) 27168369
(598) 95893133